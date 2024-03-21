"Like her life depends on it" - Cris Cyborg predicts Kayla Harrison's strategy to avoid knockout by Holly Holm at UFC 300

After the Holly Holm-Kayla Harrison fight was announced for UFC 300, Cris Cyborg took to social media and offered her assistance and expertise to 'The Preacher's Daughter.'

Cyborg told Holm that she would help her prepare for Harrison, who will be making her promotional debut at the organization's biggest card in years. Holm, who is a seasoned UFC veteran, was chosen as the one to see if Harrison truly belongs among MMA's elite.

Judging by social media activity, it appears that Cyborg has stayed true to her word, and is indeed helping Holm prepare for Harrison. She shared a clip on X, in which she can be seen assisting Holm with her takedown defence.

Specifically, she appears to be giving Holm some tips on defending the takedown with her back to the fence. She shared the clip and wrote:

"Something tells me @KaylaH is going to be chasing the takedown like her life depends on it at UFC 300…because there’s a real chance she can get KO’d in this fight. Go BTS @JacksonWinkMMA exclusively on @OnlyFans and @watchOFTV"

Check out Cris Cyborg's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Holly Holm authored one of the most iconic moments in UFC history when she knocked out Ronda Rousey in December 2015 with a stunning head kick that shook the world. At the time, Rousey was a dominant grappler and also a Judoka, much like Harrison.

On the night, however, Holm employed her movement and kept Rousey's takedowns at bay. She found her shots and eventually put 'Rowdy' away. At UFC 300, she will be looking to repeat exactly that as she takes on Kayla Harrison.

Cris Cyborg claims she will face Leah McCourt and not Larissa Pacheco

After Kayla Harrison joined the UFC, many were left wondering who Cris Cyborg could face from the combined PFL and Bellator rosters. Some were of the opinion that she could take on Larissa Pacheco, who has been extremely dominant of late.

In fact, PFL boss Donn Davis said on The MMA Hour that Cyborg would appear against Pacheco on a card sometime between "July and September," and that Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira would also be on that card.

Expand Tweet

Cyborg, however, took to X and named Leah McCourt, a Bellator featherweight, as her next opponent. She went on to tag PFL boss Donn Davis and asked him to put the fight together. She wrote:

"My next fight is @leahmccourtmma and nothing has changed. let me know when she’s healthy and ready to compete. @DonnDavisPFL"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet