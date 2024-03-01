"Like one dem uncles at the family occasions" - Fans react to Oscar De La Hoya's actions following the Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia press conference

Oscar De La Hoya had an odd way of celebrating the end of the press conference between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

Amid his promotion of the super lightweight title bout, De La Hoya — who has been a known associate of Garcia for several years — reacted to the end of another promotional event uniquely. Following the presser, the former champion posted an unorthodox video to social media, where he could be seen holding an article of women's clothing above his head, claiming it was a 'parachute.'

While holding a brassiere above his head, De La Hoya said:

"Parachuting to Vegas! Big t**** committee!"

Though De La Hoya said he is 'parachuting to Vegas,' in reference to Las Vegas, the bout between Haney and Garcia will be held in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Most fans were simultaneously perplexed and uninterested with the latest gimmick from 'The Golden Boy.' One, however, compared the promoter's actions to those of an 'uncle.'

The comment read:

"I FW Oscar lmfao he like one dem uncles at the family occasions lol"

Other fans wrote:

"The old Oscar would have stripped naked and put the bra on, so I guess this is an improvement"

"This will be Ryan Garcia in 15-20 years"

"That man having a great retirement"

"Holy s*** Ryan's whole team is on the at coke"

Is Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions?

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will finally settle their differences in the ring on April 20 after years of co-existing in the same circle.

With contracts signed and negotiations now complete, Garcia and Haney will compete under the DAZN Boxing banner partnered with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. The bout will also be associated with Devin Haney Promotions and KingRy Promotions.

De La Hoya initially announced the bout on social media, which was later confirmed by multiple sources.

The WBC super lightweight title fight will be available for purchase on DAZN PPV.