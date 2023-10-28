Lil Baby, Becky G steal the show at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou opening ceremony with Kanye and Eminem ringside

The opening ceremony at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the historic crossover bout featuring Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou proved to be a spectacular show for those in attendance.

Fury and Ngannou are all set to engage in a head-to-head battle tonight (October 28) in a 10-round non-title showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A star-studded audience from various realms, including boxing, mixed martial arts, music, and soccer, were seated ringside. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eminem, Manny Pacquiao, and Conor McGregor were among the notable celebrities gracing the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou crossover fight. Many of these high-profile attendees were brought in by the Saudi Arabian government to bolster the event's promotion.

The opening ceremony featured American rapper Lil Baby performing his 2020 hit, 'Errbody,' accompanied by around a dozen elegantly dressed dancers. Following this electrifying performance, Becky G took the stage and delivered 'Rotate' without Burna Boy, seamlessly transitioning into 'Buen Dia.'

Expand Tweet

Moments before the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou dubbed 'The Battle of the Baddest' commenced, the ring where the two fighters would face off appeared to have vanished. However, in a spectacular and highly anticipated moment, it emerged from the ground, rising through the stage.

Expand Tweet

Throughout the evening, the retractable squared circle had remained concealed, saving its grand reveal for the Riyadh Season's opening ceremony.