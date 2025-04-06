Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez: Full video highlights

Lindolfo Delgado and Elvis Rodriguez went toe-to-toe in a junior welterweight bout on April 5. The event was held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to the event, Delgado was undefeated as a professional boxer with an incredible 21-0 record. Rodriguez, on the other hand, walked into the bout with a five-fight winning streak.

Rodriguez appeared to be in control of the fight and landed several heavy blows on his opponent.

In the ninth round, Rodriguez landed a heavy blow that seemingly stumbled Delgado and put him in danger.

The fight proved to be a razor-close affair that lasted all 10 rounds and ended with a majority decision victory for Delgado. The three judges scored the bout 95-95, 96-94, and 96-94 in favor of the 30-year-old.

