Lito Adiwang breaks down Jarred Brooks vs. Hiroba Minowa match at ONE: Only The Brave

Having fought both Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa, Lito Adiwang has gained an interesting perspective on the current level of both fighters. With Brooks and Minowa set to lock horns this weekend, Adiwang has given his take on the matchup.

Adiwang's only two losses in the ONE Circle have come at the hands of Brooks and Minowa. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Team Lakay fighter said:

“Skill for skill, when it comes to takedowns and submissions I’d give it to Brooks, I believe his game is tighter there. The technique is there. His control is heavier than Minowa. When I fought Minowa, there’s an instance where he got me in an arm triangle, the same position where I lost to Brooks, but I was able to get out of it. I think the difference is when Brooks gets you, he has a very strong squeeze.”

Adiwang also gives the striking edge to ‘The Monkey God’. He added:

“He really puts a lot into his strikes. He’s not second-guessing. Hiroba’s striking is good, but I think this will boil down to experience. Brooks has faced a lot of experienced strikers in the past and it could play a factor. I also imagined the situation, you have two good grapplers who want to play it safe and opt to make it a striking match. Should that happen, I’ll give it to Brooks.”

Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa are set to clash at ONE: Only The Brave, which is set to go down this Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Jarred Brooks has accrued a 17-2 professional MMA record and has fought for multiple promotions around the world. Hiroba Minowa is on a six-fight winning streak dating back to 2018. Predicting the outcome may be difficult even for someone who has faced both men, as Lito Adiwang explains:

“Man, it’s still 50-50 to me. Oh okay, maybe I’ll give the slight edge to Brooks. Maybe it’s 51-49 Brooks. It’s just the experience, I think it’s going to be the difference. His experience and power is above Minowa. I’m giving Jarred Brooks the advantage early on but if this goes the distance, I’ll give it to Minowa. I think Minowa’s gas tank is better.”

Lito Adiwang takes a dig on Jarred Brooks’ stamina

Lito Adiwang trains in the high-altitude city of Baguio with Team Lakay. Members of the team are renowned for their incredible stamina and are rarely seen gassing out in fights.

Adiwang, while recalling Jarred Brooks' superior skills on the mat during their bout, echoed his teammate and ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio’s observation about the American’s stamina:

“Jarred has a good shot of getting a submission or a stoppage in the early rounds. I believe that he’s very strong in short periods. One thing I noticed is that he was beginning to gas out. Honestly, if you’d ask him and if he’d say the truth he’ll admit it.”

Considering Lito Adiwang's match with Jarred Brooks ended in the second round, stamina could very well play a factor against Hiroba Minowa. Minowa has already endured three grueling rounds against Adiwang and followed it up with a split decision win against former world champion Alex Silva.

Also Read Article Continues below

Can Brooks finish the fight early, or will he prove the Team Lakay fighters wrong by outlasting Minowa over three rounds?

Edited by C. Naik