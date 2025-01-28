Lito Adiwang happy to draw long-time target Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28: "Finally our time to face each other"

The desire of Lito Adiwang to fight someone in the upper echelon of the stacked strawweight MMA division was finally granted when his fight with number five-rated contender Keito Yamakita was officially announced.

Adiwang and Yamakita will go head-to-head in a pivotal battle on Feb. 7 as part of the ONE Fight Night 28 card, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of the fight, 'Thunder Kid' caught up with The MMA Superfan for a recent interview, and he shared his exhilaration of fighting the 'Pocket Monk'.

Lito Adiwang shared:

"It's the perfect time for me to return, and I got my wish of fighting someone in the top five of the rankings. I think it's the second or third time that Keito and I were tried to be matched together, and it's finally our time to face each other."

The Filipino firecracker is looking to extend his current win streak to four and potentially make a run for the coveted 26-pound golden belt that is held by fellow compatriot and former Team Lakay teammate Joshua Pacio.

Pacio will unify the gold against interim king Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Lito Adiwang wants to showcase his underrated ground game against Keito Yamakita at ONE 170

The Baguio native, who currently resides in Indonesia, is preparing himself to surprise everyone in his return to action and showcase his much-improved grappling skills that is often overlooked.

In his interview with The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang promises to display it, especially when opportunities present itself, as he said:

"My team prepared something, and we will see it in action. I will show a more well-rounded game of 'Thunder Kid.' I always believe that I have it in me to play once I get on the ground, but I have always focused on my stand-up game in my past few fights."

ONE Fight Night 28 emanates from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

