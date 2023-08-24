Lito Adiwang returns from injury, faces Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34

Lito Adiwang is back in the fold after sitting on the sidelines due to injury.

The Filipino star will make his return to action at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Philippine publication Tiebreaker Times first reported on the development.

Adiwang was one of the fastest-rising strawweight contenders in ONE Championship, going 7-1 in his first eight fights in the promotion.

His near unstoppable march, however, was put on a disappointing halt when he suffered an ACL injury in his match against fellow Filipino star Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March 2022 in Singapore.

Since his absence from the sport, Adiwang worked diligently to get back into proper shape.

Adiwang was originally set to return to an earlier date after he was penciled in to face Dagestani grappler Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June. Recurring pain in his right knee, however, forced Adiwang to pull out of the match.

Nevertheless, ‘Thunder Kid’ seems to be in perfect shape.

Adiwang can once again show the world his unique blend of unrelenting striking and blistering grappling offensive style. The 30-year-old used that ultra-aggressive style to record four knockouts and one submission win in ONE Championship.

He’ll also get the perfect opponent in Mattheis for his in-ring return. Much like Adiwang, Mattheis is an aggressive fighter who will stop at nothing to get that highlight reel finish.

‘Papua Badboy’ has nine wins in ONE Championship, with eight of those victories ending in either a knockout or submission.

Mattheis’ last win was a superb first-round knockout win over Chinese fighter Zelang Zhaxi at ONE Fight Night 7.