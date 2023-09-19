Lito Adiwang “starving to get back” to the ring against Adrian Mattheis

ONE rising star Lito Adiwang had to exercise patience, as he put in immense work behind closed doors to get himself in tip-top shape once more.

‘Thunder Kid’, who is coming off a grueling 18-month lay-off following ACL surgery, is ready to electrify his fans anew with his signature devil-may-care fighting style.

The long wait is over as the Filipino sparkplug is back to 100 percent and ready to resume his promising career.

Adiwang will look to start a new winning streak and return to the strawweight rankings, as he trades leather with Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek. The gargantuan card will emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on September 22.

Speaking with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan ahead of his return fight, an excited Adiwang expressed his joy to be able to do what he does best again:

“I’m very very excited to get back in the ring and do the things that I love. I’m just not hungry in this return fight, but I’m starving to get back. I think it’s the perfect time for my return.”

Watch the full interview:

Lito Adiwang last graced the Circle at ONE X in March last year. He was winning his bout against compatriot Jeremy Miado but eventually suffered a TKO defeat after his knee gave out.

The HIIT Studio standout’s return was teased as early as January, but he may have hastened his recovery process, which forced him back to the sidelines longer.

At his best, the 30-year-old Adiwang is indeed one of the most exciting 125-pounders in the world, with 11 finishes in 13 career wins. We’ll soon see if Adiwang can regain his old form in just a few days.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be headlined by arguably the greatest showdown in Muay Thai history, the megafight between Rodtang and Superlek.

The historic card is available free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.