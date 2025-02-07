Lito Adiwang stoked for war vs high-flying Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28: "He's on fire"

Lito Adiwang believes that ONE Championship has done a great job of pitting him against the No.4-ranked contender Keito Yamakita on Feb. 7 as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 28 card, which will take place inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his recent interview with the Bangkok Post ahead of the crucial matchup, Adiwang expressed his exhilaration to face the Japanese MMA powerhouse to gauge his skills against him.

'Thunder Kid' stated:

"He's on fire. He's a tough opponent in strawweight and I'm excited to test my skills against him."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

Adiwang and Yamakita are heading into this fight with respective winning streaks, with the former riding a three-fight win streak and the latter enjoying back-to-back victories from his recent outings.

Lito Adiwang beaming with confidence against Keito Yamakita ahead of their battle at ONE Fight Night 28

The Soma Fight Club representative is more than ready to welcome the grappling-heavy fighting style of Yamakita. In fact, he is eager to silence the doubters and critics who constantly question his grappling skills.

In another interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the 31-year-old Filipino is oozing with confidence.

Lito Adiwang proclaimed that wherever the fight goes, he will not be in an unfavorable situation:

"I believe I'm even more ready this time. It's really having that confidence, that wherever I end up - be it on the ground, be it in any position - I'm not at a disadvantage. It's all about answering those doubts that I can hang with anybody."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card will air from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

