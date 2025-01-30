Lito Adiwang vows to shut down Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28: "I will catch him via stoppage"

Filipino MMA standout Lito Adiwang has officially revealed his prediction for his upcoming strawweight MMA match with Japanese star Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28. 'Thunder Kid' is confident that his clash at ONE Fight Night 28, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be done and dusted before the final bell.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, the Bali-based athlete was asked about the ideal result of his match against Yamakita. He replied:

"If everything goes my way, then it's a finish. I will catch him via stoppage in the second round."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

A triumph against 'Pocket Monk' will be Adiwang's fourth successive victory and 10th win overall under the world's largest martial arts organization. With a win, he could very well replace his dance partner in the top five rankings of the strawweight division.

Lito Adiwang aiming for a more well-rounded approach at ONE Fight Night 28

The SOMA Fight Club representative will ensure that his grappling skills will shine against Yamakita. This is exactly how they prepared for this camp because they acknowledged the massive threat of the Japanese athlete's strong grappling base.

Lito Adiwang shared this in the same interview with The MMA Superfan by stating:

"It has taken me away from showcasing my ground game. That's what we're fine-tuning now, which I think will work in my upcoming match. We'll have an all-around game, not just focusing on defending against his takedowns because we know that he has a good base, and he is a grinder."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.