Lito Adiwang wants a piece of Gustavo Balart for his next fight: “Let’s do it”

After back-to-back impressive victories since returning from injury, Lito Adiwang wants a crack at a top 5 strawweight MMA contender.

‘Thunder Kid’ now has sights on No.4-ranked Gustavo Balart in his bid to get a rematch with the division’s kingpin, reigning strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Shortly after getting his redemption with former tormentor Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 last weekend, Adiwang called out ‘El Gladiator’ in his post-event interview with The South China Morning Post:

“I'm really aiming for Gustavo, yeah. If there’s anyone, I'm going for Gustavo now."

He added:

“So if Gustavo wants it, I'm ready for it. So let's get that done because I know Joshua and the champ are next in line. So I think whoever wins there and whoever wins with me and Gustavo, let’s do it.”

While a rematch between Brooks and Joshua Pacio has not been confirmed, all signs point to this possibility after the latter’s win over Mansur Malachiev last month. Adiwang, on the other hand, has been on a tear since recovering from ACL surgery, which put him on the shelf for 18 months.

The Filipino firecracker needed just 23 seconds to knock out Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September and got even with Miado in their thrilling three-round war.

Meanwhile, Gustavo Balart is knocking on the door of a potential world title shot after three straight impressive victories. The Cuban wrestling machine edged out Ryuto Sawda, Yosuke Saruta, and former champion Alex Silva.

For sure, a classic striker vs. grappler showdown between Lito Adiwang and Gustavo Balart will be guaranteed fireworks.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Lito Adiwang’s full SCMP MMA interview below: