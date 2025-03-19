"Live without regrets" - Fans all geared up for Liam Harrison's comeback against Soe Lin Oo in ONE Championship's return to Denver

There is no denying that excitement erupted when ONE Championship announced Liam Harrison's participation in its United States comeback happening in less than five months from now.

Ad

The British striking icon is slated to go head-to-head with Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE 173, which will take place at the state-of-the-art Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 1.

Ad

Trending

When the world's largest martial arts organization posted the official bout poster on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with elation, reacting as if a beloved hero had returned home.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One of the fans said:

"Live without regrets"

Check out more fan comments below:

Fan comments

The 39-year-old veteran has built a career in Muay Thai, earning a reputation for his devil-may-care style with a knack for delivering highlight-reel knockouts.

Ad

At ONE 168 in September 2024, Harrison made his long-awaited return from a two-year injury layoff to square off with fellow legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang. It was a thrilling back-and-forth war, but the Englishman ultimately fell to a second-round knockout at the hands of the Thai hard-hitter.

Though he briefly hung up his gloves, 'The Hitman' now hopes to erase the painful memory at Denver's Ball Arena by starting a new chapter of his career at the expense of Soe Lin Oo.

Ad

Litmus test awaits Liam Harrison at ONE 173

Liam Harrison isn't just facing any opponent at ONE 173. Soe Lin Oo rose to prominence through Myanmar's brutal Lethwei circuit, amassing a near-flawless record in the discipline.

Soe Lin Oo decided to take his act to ONE in 2024, immediately making an impact with three consecutive knockout wins under Muay Thai rules.

Since then, 'Man of Steel' has endured hard-fought losses to Nabil Anane, Seksan Or Kwanmuang, and Dmitrii Kovtun.

At ONE 173, Soe Lin Oo hopes to turn things around with a statement triumph against a top-caliber foe such as Harrison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.