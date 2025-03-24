Logan and Jake Paul get brutally honest about getting their partners on board for their new reality TV show: "Not easy"

Logan and Jake Paul shared what it meant to get their partners on board for their new reality show. The Paul brothers are two of the most popular YouTuber-turned-professional boxers, who have gathered a large fan following and commercial success.

A new reality TV series, 'Paul American,' shares the unknown sides of their lives. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Logan and Jake Paul shared the experience of having their partners, Nina Agdal and Jutta Leerdam, participate in the show. Logan Paul explained:

"Not easy! I don't know if they're still fully on board, which is a shame... Because, like, they're both just so great. We have such amazing partners. I want to show off Nina to the world, and I convinced her to do this show and I'm glad I did because she is an integral part of my life."

He added:

"She's like half of my life and now there' one more of us in my daughter, which, like, is literally born on reality TV, which is crazy. But we got the ladies on board, and truthfully it's really why this show is even being made. Because, it's a part of our love lives that the internet has not seen before."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below (2:21):

Logan and Jake Paul explain why they decided to do the reality show at this stage of their lives

Logan and Jake Paul have been at the forefront of the YouTube creators' community for almost a decade. While their online persona showcases an extravagant and luxurious lifestyle, there is a lot of work that goes into the sustained effort of content creation and combat sports commitment.

In the aforementioned interview with TMZ Sports, Logan Paul explained why they chose to be a part of the reality show at this stage of their lives, stating:

"Honestly, it felt like a next step and really, just, elevating to a deeper connection with our fan base and having a professional team around the clock that's always thinking of what's going on and how to interweave the storylines of our crazy lives... We soetimes don't even realize how gnarly they get. But now, people get to see it, and we get to see it told in the way it happens." [3:37]

'Paul American' will be released on March 27, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

