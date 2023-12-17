Logan and Jake Paul predict "$10 million" MMA fight against Andrew and "weak link" Tristan Tate - "That's delusion" 

Internet sensations Jake Paul and Logan Paul have shared their thoughts on the idea of a 'Pauls vs. Tates' fight event.

The duo was present in the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul when at one point, the idea of them fighting controversial influencers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate came up.

'The Maverick' commended Andrew for his fighting accolades but then, proceeded to take a dig at his brother Tristan, labeling him as the 'weak link'. Paul also called Andrew delusional for thinking that they could get the better of the Paul brothers in a fight.

"That's delusion. I'm sorry. Andrew, fighter, legitimate bada** motherf**ker, strong mentality. I'm sorry, Tristan Tate is the weak link. He got a bad shoulder, h'es shaped like the Gingerbread man... I don't want no beef but that's delusion," said Logan Paul.

The younger brother then chimed in, saying that the PFL could organize that matchup and all four of the fighters would get a whopping sum of $10 million each for their efforts.

"The PFL will set this up. $10 million for everybody. Let's do it."

Check out their comments from the 18:10 mark below:

Both Logan Paul and Jake Paul are known for putting up celebrity matchups. So, a matchup against the Tate brothers does not seem like a far-fetched idea and could garner eyeballs from all around the world.

Jake Paul was recently seen in action on December 15 when he took on Andre August in a professional fight at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The fight was a short-lived affair as 'The Problem Child' made quick work of his opponent and knocked him out with a vicious uppercut in the opening round of the fight.

The fight marked Paul's eighth victory as a professional fighter and he currently holds a record of 8-1.