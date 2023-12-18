Logan and Jake Paul settle the raging debate on who's the better boxer

Logan and Jake Paul have settled the raging debate on who's the better boxer.

Over the past few years, a number of social media influencers have made their way into the world of boxing. Out of those, the Paul brothers are arguably the biggest names.

While 'The Problem Child' has gone on to attain a pro-boxing record of 8-1, 'Maverick' on the other hand has had just two pro-boxing fights along with an amateur and an exhibition bout.

Despite not being nearly as active as his brother, Logan Paul always felt like he was the better boxer. The same caused a lot of rift between the two brothers as well. However, it looks like 'Maverick' has had a change of thoughts and believes that 'The Problem Child' is the better boxer out of the two.

The Paul brothers sat down for a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul following the latter's first-round KO victory over Andre August. While discussing several topics, 'Maverick' was asked if he still believes he is the better boxer out of the two, to which he replied by saying:

"No, f*ck no...I actually gave up that thought probably about a couple of months before my last fight but I was marketing."

Catch Logan Paul's comments in the video below (17:40):

Jake Paul eyes a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez in the next 24 months

Ever since Jake Paul made his way into the world of boxing, he has been quite vocal about his aspirations of wanting to fight Canelo Alvarez. While a potential fight between the two looked unlikely in the past, it has become a possibility now thanks to Paul's ability to host big events and a respectable in-ring experience.

During an interview with MMA Fighting ahead of his fight against Andre August last weekend, 'The Problem Child' had this to say about fighting Canelo Alvarez:

“I think it’s very very realistic. People may think that sounds crazy but Canelo [Alvarez] is a smart businessman and at the end of the day, he just wants to do big fights and make huge entertainment products.

"And my skillset is improving every single day. And that’s what doing fights like this are about, taking on real professional fighters so that eventually I can take on tougher fighters and I see Canelo vs. Jake Paul happening in the next 24 months.”

Check out Paul's full comments below (2:42):