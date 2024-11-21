Logan Paul allegedly sent doppelganger to handle crypto scam allegations after ducking interview for months, reveals new BBC documentary

Numerous instances of crypto fraud claims against Logan Paul have been made, which might put him in serious trouble. Paul recently appeared in an interview to address the allegations, but amusingly, his doppelganger took the spot of the celebrity boxer.

'Logan Paul: Bad Influence?', a documentary about Paul's role in rigged cryptocurrency ventures, will be broadcast by the BBC on Wednesday. Filmmaker Matt Shea looks at how the 29-year-old manipulated cryptocurrency prices with his big social media following for his benefit.

The BBC recently claimed that they had additional proof of Paul's involvement, which Shea is using to organize an interview with 'The Maverick.' Paul, however, has been constantly dodging them, according to documentary producer and director Jamie Tahsin. Tahsin reported:

Trending

''For several months, Paul refused to talk to the BBC about our investigation. Then he appeared to relent, inviting us to interview him at his gym in Puerto Rico.''

Finally, when Paul agreed to an interview with Shea in his boxing gym in Puerto Rico, his lookalike Rodney Peterson came in to have a conversation with the British journalist. After some follow-up questions, when Shea asked if the real celebrity would show up, Peterson stated that he was the actual Logan Paul for whom the BBC team traveled from England to Puerto Rico, which made Shea laugh.

Shea asked:

''Is Logan coming?''

Peterson replied:

''I’m right here, bud.''

Shea then decided to end the interview, saying:

''Let’s get out of here, we’re not doing this''

Check out Matt Shea and Rodney Peterson's conversation below:

Additionally, Paul has found himself in deep waters as he faced a multi-million dollar lawsuit related to his failed cryptocurrency venture called CryptoZoo.

Logan Paul aims for the WWE championship while discussing his future goals

Logan Paul has made a name for himself in WWE, winning the United States Championship in only his eighth bout, making him one of the organization's fastest-rising stars. He held the championship for 273 days until being defeated by LA Knight at WWE Summerslam earlier this year.

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul discussed his plans for the future. He informed his brother Jake Paul that his ultimate objective was to become a WWE Champion, saying:

''I mean, bro, the ultimate goal would be for me to become WWE Champion, for you to become boxing champion and then for your girlfriend Jutta to win Olympic gold.''

Check out Logan Paul's comments below (20:48):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback