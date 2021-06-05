Logan Paul believes Floyd Mayweather will send goons after him if he beats the legendary boxer.

The lead-up to the ‘super exhibition’ boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather has witnessed several notable moments. One of the most notable among them was the ‘Gotcha Hat’ moment that saw Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul steal Mayweather’s hat.

Floyd Mayweather appeared to be absolutely livid after getting his hat stolen by Jake Paul and immediately pursued the latter. Mayweather and his entourage reportedly did manage to get the hat away from Jake. Nevertheless, it’s currently unknown as to who exactly is in possession of the hat.

A major talking point that emerged from the Gotcha Hat brawl was Mayweather threatening to “kill” Jake Paul. Out of concern for his younger brother, Logan Paul subsequently revealed that he’s been erring on the side of caution and has increased security cover for Jake since the incident.

Additionally, as we’d previously reported, Logan Paul asserted that he was a tad surprised by Mayweather issuing death threats to Jake Paul over a hat. Logan Paul confirmed that he (Logan) too had beefed up his security cover. Logan said:

"Yeah. Everywhere. At all times...When you have a guy with the resources and wealth that Floyd Mayweather has, and the connection and the network. And he's saying s*** like "imma kill that mother f*****." Kill? Death? You're going to kill my brother over a f****** hat? Yeah, we take that s*** seriously, man."

On that note, Logan Paul has once again suggested that he’s worried about their safety. Logan indicated that he’d like to exercise an abundance of caution even in the aftermath of his fight with Mayweather. In an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul said:

“I don’t plan to stay in Miami to celebrate…No, no, no, no. But think about this – Beat Floyd Mayweather. I just ruined his life. I just ruined his life. If he was mad about a f**king hat, about a hat, and threatening to kill Jake, imagine I take everything from him. The goons are coming.”

“It’s too hot on this block to stay in Miami. I’m out, bro. I’m flying to an undisclosed location. You will not find me. But you will see me f**ked up. It’s too hot on this block chain,” Logan Paul added, ending with a play on the word blockchain, a topic that’s been discussed on the Impaulsive podcast quite often in recent times. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The consensus in the combat sports community is that despite Floyd Mayweather threatening to kill Jake Paul, not many expect him to follow through on it. Mayweather is known for being a consummate professional and generally refrains from engaging in physical fights outside of his boxing matches.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul are facing top-tier highly accomplished fighters in their upcoming boxing matches

In their combat sports journeys, YouTube megastars and up-and-coming professional boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul are in a unique spot. Their careers in the fight game have reached a crescendo. Both world-famous social media influencers are on the cusp of facing highly accomplished combat sports veterans in their upcoming fights.

Logan Paul has been booked to fight retired professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match. Their highly anticipated matchup will headline the fight card that’ll take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6th, 2021.

On the other hand, Jake Paul took the combat sports community by surprise by recently announcing that he’ll be fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul will face Woodley, a widely revered MMA KO artist known for his punching power, in a professional boxing match. The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pro boxing bout will transpire on August 28th, 2021, at a location yet to be determined.

