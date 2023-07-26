Logan Paul calls out Bradley Martyn for a humbling sparring session, after latter talked about street fighting Nate Diaz

Logan Paul isn't happy about Bradley Martyn challenging Nate Diaz to a street fight and recently promised to humble the fitness influencer in a sparring session.

For context, Martyn recently spoke to Diaz on his Raw Talks podcast, and the two covered everything from the Stockton slugger's life in the UFC to his upcoming boxing debut against Jake Paul. During their conversation, Bradley Martyn slyly asked the veteran MMA fighter if he could beat the bodybuilder in a street fight, to which Diaz confidently replied in the affirmative.

Watch the video below:

Seemingly irked by his brash line of questioning, Logan Paul recently sounded off on Bradley Martyn and claimed he needed to be humbled. On an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul recalled Martyn's comments and stated:

"I gotta say something about Bradley. I think you’re getting lame. I think you’re getting lame as a person or a person who’s searching for clicks. He had Nate Diaz, who's fighting my brother on August 5, on his podcast. In the same sentence, he's like, 'I'm cool with Jake. I like Jake. I just hope you beat his ass.' Why say that?"

He continued:

"Even the way you're talking about street fighting Nate. Bro, you're not gonna beat Nate Diaz in a street fight... Bradley, you gotta be humbled... I will invite you to Puerto Rico to spar with me to be humbled... I will f**king humble your a**."

Sean O'Malley on Bradley Martyn fighting Nate Diaz in a street fight

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the Bradley Martyn vs. Nate Diaz in a street fight debate. After the fitness influencer's recent podcast episode hit YouTube, fans were particularly amused by Martyn asking Diaz if he could beat the bodybuilder in a street brawl.

While most listeners picked the Stockton slugger to thrash Martyn easily, given his training and experience as a top-profile MMA fighter, others claimed Martyn's size would make all the difference.

Chiming in on the debate, 'Suga' recently claimed that there was only one way to find out of Bradley Martyn could beat Nate Diaz in a street fight. He stated:

"There's only one way to ever find out. You can get a good idea in a cage, you guys could do it in a cage with rules. Bradley's so massive, imagine he picks him up. Get a hold, pick up, and slam. So it changes with actual rules. It's so hard to say."

Watch the full video below: