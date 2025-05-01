  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Logan Paul comes clean about refusing $15 million offer to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard: "I'm a WWE superstar"

Logan Paul comes clean about refusing $15 million offer to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard: "I'm a WWE superstar"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified May 01, 2025 03:47 GMT
Logan Paul (left) set the record straight about fighting Yassin Cheuko (right). [Images courtesy: @loganpaul and @yasstcheuko on Instagram]
Logan Paul (left) set the record straight about fighting Yassin Cheuko (right). [Images courtesy: @loganpaul and @yasstcheuko on Instagram]

Logan Paul explained why he turned down an eight-figure offer to fight soccer star Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko. Paul and Messi have been involved in a legal battle over their respective hydration drink brands. As the YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar called out Messi for a boxing match, Cheuko offered to step in for Messi, but Paul reportedly declined.

Ad

During the recent episode of Raw Recap that aired on YouTube on April 28, Paul clarified his position on the fight, stating:

"I am available, I have time. I have commited my life to becoming a WWE superstar. I am not doing other opportunities, I have been offered $15 million to fight [Lionel] Messi's bodyguard. Super appetizing, super cool. But I'm a WWE superstar. I'm on a mission right now. While the other ancillary stuff works for other people, I'm devoting my life to this. So, like, I turned that down and I'm going to be the best that I can. And, I'm available. So Tripe H, Nick Khan, book me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Logan Paul's comments below (Courtesy: @ifnboxing):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Logan Paul believes he deserves to be a WWE champion

In the aforementioned episode of the Raw Recap, Logan Paul addressed his critics who still label him as a "YouTuber." He emphasized that he has been a lifelong wrestler and has achieved significant success in the WWE, often surpassing a few pro wrestlers who have been in the industry for much longer.

Ad

When asked if he believes he should be the WWE heavyweight champion, Paul responded:

"That's, by the way, one of the many titles I think I should be holding. If it were upto me, I'd be holding all of them. I think when it comes to box office, views, capability, everything... I'm the full package. Anyone how denies that is just oblivious."
Ad

Check out Logan Paul's comments below (23:24):

youtube-cover
About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications