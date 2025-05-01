Logan Paul comes clean about refusing $15 million offer to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard: "I'm a WWE superstar"

Logan Paul explained why he turned down an eight-figure offer to fight soccer star Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko. Paul and Messi have been involved in a legal battle over their respective hydration drink brands. As the YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar called out Messi for a boxing match, Cheuko offered to step in for Messi, but Paul reportedly declined.
During the recent episode of Raw Recap that aired on YouTube on April 28, Paul clarified his position on the fight, stating:
"I am available, I have time. I have commited my life to becoming a WWE superstar. I am not doing other opportunities, I have been offered $15 million to fight [Lionel] Messi's bodyguard. Super appetizing, super cool. But I'm a WWE superstar. I'm on a mission right now. While the other ancillary stuff works for other people, I'm devoting my life to this. So, like, I turned that down and I'm going to be the best that I can. And, I'm available. So Tripe H, Nick Khan, book me."
Check out Logan Paul's comments below (Courtesy: @ifnboxing):
Logan Paul believes he deserves to be a WWE champion
In the aforementioned episode of the Raw Recap, Logan Paul addressed his critics who still label him as a "YouTuber." He emphasized that he has been a lifelong wrestler and has achieved significant success in the WWE, often surpassing a few pro wrestlers who have been in the industry for much longer.
When asked if he believes he should be the WWE heavyweight champion, Paul responded:
"That's, by the way, one of the many titles I think I should be holding. If it were upto me, I'd be holding all of them. I think when it comes to box office, views, capability, everything... I'm the full package. Anyone how denies that is just oblivious."
Check out Logan Paul's comments below (23:24):