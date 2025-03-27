Logan Paul confesses how Jake Paul burning bridges with Dana White and KSI puts him in a "tricky" spot: "It has been a rift in our relationship"

Logan Paul recently opened up about how Jake Paul's feud with Dana White and KSI has put him in a tough spot. Given his deep love for his younger brother, Logan, who is on good terms with White and the Brit, claimed that these kinds of situations are challenging to handle.

Despite 'The Problem Child's' rise in the combat sports world, he doesn't get along with White. Jake has criticized the UFC CEO multiple times over fighter compensation and several other issues, given his association with promotional rival PFL. He has even released a diss-track about White. The 28-year-old also has a beef with English influencer KSI, and the two have teased a boxing bout several times.

In a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan spoke to interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and discussed how Jake's animosity towards White and KSI is troublesome for him, saying:

''Dude, I will be honest with you. It's kind of tricky and it's been a rift in our relationship. Because we are brothers-love him to death. Like, literally, would die for this kid. We also have like our separate paths, interests, friendships, and businesses. I love Dana White and the UFC. I always have since we were ten, you know?''

Logan continued:

''A couple of years ago, Jake started burning that bridge. And I am like-I am included by default. Do I have to not like Dana? But that's like, kind of, going against like what's important to me. I have my whole career beef with KSI, we settled it. Turns out we like each other, but am I supposed to not like him [KSI], just because my brother doesn't?''

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul revisits asking Dana White if he can fight in the UFC

Logan Paul has previously hinted at competing in MMA. In the aforementioned conversation with Tom Aspinall on his podcast, Paul opened up about when he asked Dana White if he could fight on the undercard of a UFC pay-per-view last year.

However, White disregarded his request. Paul said:

''I told Dana for UFC 300. I texted him, I said, 'Hey man, like consider me available to fight on the undercard in the Sphere.' Yeah basically completely ignored me, which I think spoke volumes, haven't bothered him about it since.''

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

