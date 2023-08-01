Logan Paul and dad feared an ‘emotionally unpredictable’ Jake Paul might commit suicide due to online bullying

Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul's documentary titled 'UNTOLD: Jake Paul The Problem Child' was recently released on Netflix, and is available for streaming on the platform. The documentary goes in-depth and gives fans a closer look at Jake Paul's life.

In the documentary, Jake's brother, Logan spoke on the impact online bullying had on 'The Problem Child.' Logan said:

"I mean, both my dad and I felt worried for my brother's life."

Logan Paul went on to add that Jake had 'always' struggled to deal with this kind of hate, stating that he could be 'pretty emotionally unpredictable, and volatile.' In fact, Logan said that it eventually got to a point where both he and his dad were 'legitimately concerned' that Jake 'was going to kill himself.'

In the documentary, Jake also gives his own take on things. He stated:

"It became a thing to hate Jake Paul. It's not easy to be hated by the whole entire world, and it creates a very dark mental place."

Check out this teaser for Jake Paul's new documentary on Netflix here:

Logan Paul and KSI set to double main-event on October 14th in Manchester, England

Paul's return to the boxing circuit has been highly awaited. So far, he has faced fellow YouTuber KSI twice, with their first fight being a draw, and the second being a split decision in favor of KSI.

Now, it looks like Paul and KSI will both be in the ring. This time around, however, they won't be facing each other. As things stand, they are yet to announce their opponents.

KSI took to Twitter to make the announcement involving himself and Logan Paul, saying:

"The PRIME card is here! We will both fight on the same night for the first time since our rematch in 2019, live on DAZN PPV. Opponents will be announced soon. October 14 | AO Arena, Manchester"

Paul and KSI have a business partnership and are both the faces of PRIME, a hydration sports drink. Additionally, PRIME is an official sponsor of the UFC. Excitingly for Logan Paul's fans, they can anticipate seeing him compete on October 14th.