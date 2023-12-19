Logan Paul defends business partner against brother Jake Paul’s relentless criticism - “KSI is not JJ”

Logan Paul recently came to the defense of his business partner after his brother Jake Paul criticized him as a person.

'The Problem Child' and KSI have been at odds for quite some time as there have been recurring talks of them fighting in a boxing match, which would be massive for the influencer boxing scene. During a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, the 26-year-old didn't hold back with his assessment of the PRIME co-founder, saying:

"I feel bad for him [KSI]. I genuinely from the bottom of my heart, like, not saying it in a talking sh*t way, I feel bad for him. I think he's a sorry, miserable, insecure, unhappy person...I think he is deep down."

Logan Paul, who has had his fair share of issues with the YouTuber-turned-boxer that even saw them fight in the ring, defended his PRIME business partner by telling his brother that his assessment wasn't accurate. The WWE United States champion brought up that KSI, the influencer, and JJ Olatunji are two different people, saying:

"I strongly disagree, you don't know him and just like he doesn't know you. And I said this before, KSI is not JJ. In my head those are like two different things, two different entities...When he's in KSI land, he can reach a level of confidence and power that I'm not sure JJ the FIFA gamer would have."

It remains to be seen whether Jake Paul and KSI will fight each other in the future. The bout has been teased on a number of occasions, which could also be awkward for Logan Paul as he shares a connection with both men.

Logan Paul remains hopeful for Jake Paul vs. KSI bout for future of PRIME

Logan Paul recently shared his thoughts on a potential bout featuring his brother, Jake, and business partner, KSI, as it could be significant for the future of PRIME.

During the aforementioned episode, the WWE superstar spoke about what could possibly happen in the aftermath of a bout between 'The Problem Child' and KSI. He used himself as an example and mentioned that his brother could possibly even join PRIME after settling his beef with KSI in the ring, saying:

"I need y'all to fight and then make up so you can join PRIME...Life has a weird way of shaping out and who knows what could happen...We'll see."

