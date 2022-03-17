"I could definitely see that happening" - Logan Paul on forming a WWE tag team with brother Jake Paul in future 

Logan Paul is currently preparing to compete at WrestleMania 38 where he will be teaming up with The Miz. Interestingly, he isn't ruling out the possibility of forming a tag team with his brother Jake Paul down the road.

The Paul brothers are no strangers to the world of combat sports. Jake Paul is currently on the back of two successive boxing wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Logan Paul, meanwhile, fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match in 2021.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Maverick' claimed that it would be a great idea if he and his younger brother could become a tag team:

"That's a fantastic idea, I've never thought about it. That's a great idea, oh my God. Yeah man, I could definitely see that happening. Geez, that would be nutty."

Watch Logan 'The Maverick' Paul's interview with TMZ Sports below:

UFC president Dana White isn't ruling out the possibility of Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul fighting Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

During his conversation with 'The Maverick' and his crew, White stated that he isn't completely ruling out the possibility of a potential Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight:

“Probably not, though. I’m never completely closed off to anything. I used to say that about, you know, things. But I don’t say that anymore 'cause you never know. You never know what could happen.”

Watch Dana White's full conversation on the Impaulsive podcast here:

For months, Jake Paul has taken numerous shots at the Irishman on social media. Similarly, 'The Problem Child' has also jabbed at White and has criticized him over UFC fighter pay issues. He even released a diss track on the UFC president.

However, White clarified that he doesn't hate Jake Paul and certainly understands the fact that he is a young man who is simply trying to make money.

