Logan Paul gives an update on Jake Paul's head cut following KO win over Tyron Woodley

Logan Paul has provided an update on Jake Paul's cut from his rematch against Tyron Woodley.

Taking to Twitter, Logan Paul shared a video of himself taking a closer look at Jake Paul's sliced forehead and claiming that he is fine. 'The Problem Child' himself also went on to mention that he was fine and wasn't too bothered by the cut.

During the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion accidentally caught his opponent with an elbow, which left Paul with a nasty gash on his forehead.

As the fight progressed, Jake Paul was profusely bleeding from his forehead but maintained his composure.

The first five rounds of the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley saw minimal action between the two men.

Woodley seemed quite passive in comparison to the first fight but did get some offense in the later rounds of the fight. However, the story of the fight changed in the sixth round of the contest.

Jake Paul landed an overhand right, immediately knocking out 'T-Wood'. In doing so, 'The Problem Child' now has a record of 5-0 in the sport of boxing.

Jake Paul sent a warning to Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and Tommy Fury after beating Tyron Woodley

In the aftermath of his win over Tyron Woodley in the rematch, Jake Paul gave props to the former UFC welterweight champion, while taking shots at Tommy Fury.

This ringside angle of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley is wild! 🤯 #PaulWoodley This ringside angle of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley is wild! 🤯 #PaulWoodleyhttps://t.co/XVvQDgFBC2

Paul also had a message for both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, who were in attendance. The two UFC welterweight fighters were put on notice by 'The Problem Child', who asked the duo to get out of their UFC contracts and also lashed out at them for leaving the arena early.

"Y'all are some b*****s for leaving this arena. I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I'mma f*** them up too." said Jake Paul.

As things stand, it will be interesting to see who Jake Paul fights next. A showdown against Tommy Fury next year might be possible. However, following his decisive win against Woodley in the rematch, the 24-year-old has earned himself the right to take on bigger names in the future.

