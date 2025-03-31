Logan Paul guarantees he won't repeat the CM Punk story in potential UFC career 

Logan Paul discussed his belief that his potential move to the UFC could be more successful than CM Punk's. Punk, a WWE superstar, transitioned to MMA with a few years of training in 2016-17. However, he struggled in the sport, ultimately retiring with a 0-1-1NC record in the UFC.

In contrast, Paul has found success in the influencer boxing and professional wrestling circuits over the past few years. In a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, he confidently stated that his UFC career would be better than CM Punk's, should he choose to transition to MMA. Paul stated:

"[CM Punk] f*d it up. And after that, Dana [White] was like, 'I'm never doing this again.' Dude, but, like, I'm not CM Punk. He's a great wrestler, not a great UFC fighter. And, I think I would be a much better UFC fighter than I would just a boxer. My skill is wrestling."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below (25:50):

Tom Aspinall discusses a realistic path for Logan Paul to succeed in the UFC

In the aforementioned episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul's guest and the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, assessed the 29-year-old's chances of making a successful transition to MMA.

Aspinall expressed that for 'Maverick' to have a realistic chance in MMA, his potential opponent should share certain similarities with him, stating:

"You've gotta put a lot of time in if you want to be a good level. But it's going to depend on the opponent. If you're going to fight an actual MMA fighter who's dedicated his life [to MMA training], it's going to be tricky, to be honest. But if you're going to fight someone who's into something else and switching over like you, I think you could easily do it." [26:50]

Paul, who believes he has the right attributes to compete in the middleweight division, also laid out a realistic scenario about fighting in the UFC, stating:

"I could get one for the right opponent, but it wouldn't be a DDP. I'm not fighting for a world title, or just f* it." [24:53]

CM Punk's unsuccessful stint in the UFC seems to have created a negative perception about pro wrestlers' chances in MMA. However, athletes like Brock Lesnar have achieved competitive and commercial success in MMA in the past.

Although Paul is currently active in pro wrestling, he was actively involved in sports during high school, where he qualified for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association's 2013 Division 1 Wrestling Individual Championships.

