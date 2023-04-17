Logan Paul gushes about Kim Kardashian for generous free promotion of Prime energy drinks 

Logan Paul and KSI made big moves when they partnered with the UFC to make PRIME, their sports drink, an official sponsor. In fact, PRIME has become such an important sponsor, that their logo can be found on the UFC octagon these days.

Recently, Logan Paul spoke on YouTube about another important piece of promotion for PRIME. He said:

"My god, Kim Kardashian posted PRIME on her Instagram page. Unpaid. Free. Unbelievable. People pay million of dollars for that spot. It started with two stories, and then a post with her son holding the PRIME bottle with a heart sign. Saying kids love PRIME. What's big about this is, we partnered with Arsenal, the English soccer team, to be their main energy drink sponsor.

"I was wondering, how did this PRIME get into her hands? She went to an Arsenal game and her booth, because of Arsenal, was stocked with a ton of prime. Her kids tasted it, they liked it and she was gracious enough to give us that exposure."

Watch as Logan Paul discusses Kim Kardashian's post here:

Jake Paul to face Nate Diaz, Logan Paul chimes in

It was announced earlier that Jake Paul would face Nate Diaz on DAZN PPV in a boxing bout, set to take place on August 5th. Logan Paul previously called out Nate Diaz and recently spoke to Ariel Helwani, giving fans an update on his fighting career.

Helwani asked Logan Paul if he would have had a boxing match had he not got into professional wrestling, to which Paul replied:

"Yes, definitely. I was slated to fight in January, but I had my, you know, ACL torn."

Later, Helwani asked him if he would take part in a boxing match this year, to which Logan Paul said:

"I want to. I assume it won't be bleeped out on this show. I'm a big believer in first impressions, I want to be sure it's locked in before I say the name. I can't, Ariel, I'm sorry."

Despite Paul refusing, Helwani, persisted, and Paul caved. He said:

"I think this guy is ducking me. We have a fantastic deal for him. I'm not a quarter million dollar fighter. And I'm a 0-1 YouTuber. It's Nate Diaz."

Watch as Logan Paul talks about a potential fight with Nate Diaz:

