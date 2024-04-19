Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME athlete Auston Matthews caps off incredible NHL season one goal shy of historic milestone

Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME-sponsored athlete Auston Matthews recently capped off an incredible NHL season as he was only one goal shy of a historic milestone.

Paul and KSI definitely hit the jackpot when they added the Toronto Maple Leafs star to their incredible list of PRIME sponsored athetles. He was a force to be reckoned with on the ice this season, as he scored 69 goals in 81 games en route to his third Rocket Richard Trophy win for leading the league in goals.

It was the second time in three seasons that Matthews reached the 60-goal mark. However, this season, there was a realistic chance for him to score 70 goals. The Arizona native had a number of opportunities in the final game of the season, with his best opportunity being a wrist shot that rang off the crossbar.

Tweet regarding Matthews' Rocket Richard Trophy win [Image courtesy: @NHL - X]

There was plenty of fanfare for Matthews not only in Toronto, but around the league as he was chasing a historic milestone. There have only been eight players in NHL history to have reached the 70-goal mark, with most recent being Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne in the 1992-93 season.

Despite narrowly missing out on the 70 goal milestone, Matthews still had a historic season in his own right. He became the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 to score 69 goals in a season and first since Alexander Ovechkin in 2007-08 to score 65 goals in a season.

What is Logan Paul and KSI's connection to Toronto?

In addition to Auston Matthews being a PRIME sponsored athlete, Logan Paul and KSI have a deeper connection to Toronto, Canada.

Earlier this month, the influencers secured a deal for PRIME to become the official sports drink of the Toronto Raptors. The 2019 NBA champions are owned by MLSE, who also own the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The connection to Matthews and MLSE is significant because the relationships could result in PRIME gaining a larger presence in Canada. It will be interesting to see whether the partnerships will result in other Canadian teams or star athletes ending up on Logan Paul and KSI's radar for potential sponsorship deals in the future.

