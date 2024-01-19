Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME athlete Auston Matthews continues red-hot goal scoring pace in the NHL

It appears as though Logan Paul and KSI have found a gem as their PRIME athlete, Auston Matthews, continued his red-hot goal-scoring pace in the NHL in last night's 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames.

Paul and the Misfits Boxing founder signed the Toronto Maple Leafs forward to an endorsement deal this past November, and since then, he has been on an impressive goal-scoring run. In last night's win over the Flames, the Arizona native was involved in every goal for his team as he scored three and added an assist on the goal scored by his teammate, Mitch Marner.

With the three goals scored in last night's win, Matthews improved to 37 goals in 42 games so far in the 2023-24 NHL season. The 26-year-old is on an incredible pace as he has a realistic opportunity to score over 70 goals this season, which is something unheard of in this era of the league and hasn't been achieved since the 1992-93 season.

The potential milestone season would be a massive achievement and could also result in PRIME value continuing to surge in North America and attract other star athletes for endorsement deals. Paul and KSI have had success with their targeted athletes so far, so it will be interesting to see which other athletes they have their sights set on to join their team.

Check out highlights of Auston Matthews' performance last night below:

Which UFC fighters were the first to sign endorsement deals with Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME?

Logan Paul and KSI have made waves in the sports world as they have been able to use their collective following to market themselves and attract star athletes to join their roster of PRIME-endorsed athletes.

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski were the first UFC fighters to sign endorsement deals with PRIME, which immediately made Paul and KSI's brand a major player in the sports drink market. 'Stylebender' is considered one of the biggest stars in the sport aside from Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, 'Volk' has certainly become one of the most beloved in recent years after his incredible performances and willingness to step into big fights on short notice.

The UFC stars are among a group of PRIME-endorsed athletes that include Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Tweet regarding Adesanya and Volkanovski signing endorsement deals with PRIME [Image courtesy: @PrimeHydrate - X]