Logan Paul makes a bizarre offer to Lionel Messi about dropping the Prime vs. Mas+ lawsuit amid harassment allegations, and it involves a boxing match

Logan Paul recently called out Lionel Messi for a boxing match to settle their lawsuit involving Prime Hydration and Mas+ sports drinks. Paul also accused the football legend's firm of copying the packaging style of Prime bottles and defended his company's trademark infringement lawsuit.

In a recent video uploaded to his socials, Paul addressed the ongoing controversy and offered to drop the legal action if Messi agreed to fight him in the ring this year. Dismissing the "harassment" allegations, the WWE superstar said:

"Brother, you copied us. Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it and then we got sued. Hold on, wait, what? This ain’t justice. So we countersued, obviously. If you can’t beat the best, you gotta be the best. But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement. We’re holding him accountable, and it’s harassment?"

Paul continued:

"Hey, hey, all jokes aside, I will consider [dropping lawsuit] if Logan Paul vs Messi 2025. I’ll see you in the ring."

When Logan Paul responded to Lionel Messi-founded company's lawsuit against Prime Hydration

Last October, Logan Paul shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's company filing a lawsuit against Prime Hydration and shared an update on the pending case. The WWE star also accused the football superstar of asking for a "rush judgement" in the case.

Speaking to KSI on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul dismissed Mas+'s case against Prime Hydration and addressed their company being sued for trademark infringement. He said:

"I’ll explain it to you. He is asking for, I think it’s called like a rush judgment. He is asking the courts to determine as soon as possible whether or not he is indeed infringing on our trademark."

Paul continued:

"Now we haven't officially accused him of infringing on our trademark, there have been conversations I can’t speak much on but they ultimately decided that instead of reaching a resolution behind the scenes, they’d rather just bring it to the court and say, 'Here Judge, you decide if we are indeed copying Prime."

Catch Logan Paul's comments below (45:53):

