Logan Paul claims he had an 'out of body' experience during the Floyd Mayweather fight

YouTube star-turned-boxer Logan Paul has revealed that he had an out-of-body experience in his recent fight against Floyd Mayweather. However, it is not the first time this has happened to him.

In his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul said he had this experience twice - once during the fight against Mayweather and the other during his first pro-boxing fight against fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul explained that in the fight with KSI, the feeling of derealization hit him for the first time, and it messed up his head. He said he felt like he wasn't in control of the proceedings.

However, during the recently concluded fight with Mayweather, Paul said he felt way more confident and that the undefeated boxer's onslaughts didn't seem to affect him much. The trick, said Logan, is to 'f**k around and have some fun' inside the ring.

"I'm standing across from this guy, like fighting this guy and I'm like, "Yo, that's Floyd." I couldn't believe my brain was the one in my body. That makes sense? It happened to me in my first pro-fight and it kind of fu**ed with me a little bit. I didn't feel in control. So, out of the many things I learned in that fight, I told myself I was going to ground myself the best way possible and my way of doing that as an athlete and it's been that way since school, is fu**ing around and having fun."

Is Anderson Silva next for Logan Paul?

Brazilian MMA legend Anderson Silva recently expressed interest in a potential fight against Logan Paul next. After retiring from MMA, Silva recently earned a massive victory in a boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Mexico. Following the win, 'The Spider' said he might be fighting Logan Paul soon.

"I respect both. I have a great relationship with the brothers and I think this is possible, you know. That's entertaining. His fight was entertaining and Logan and his brother are amazing guys. People say they talk a lot about the guys but they are good persons and I respect them both. Everything is possible and I think the next fight is maybe, with Logan Paul."

Would you like to see Logan Paul take on Anderson Silva next? Sound off in the comments.

