Logan Paul responds to Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko's latest callout over Prime vs. Mas+ lawsuit drama

Logan Paul recently responded to Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko's fight callout. The YouTuber-turned-boxer boldly dismissed Cheuko as a threat to him in the squared circle and outlined a wager for him if he lost a potential fight.

For context, Messi's Mas+ energy drink company has been embroiled in a legal battle with Paul's PRIME Hydration brand, and both have filed lawsuits against each other. In one video addressing the legal war with Messi's brand, Paul offered to drop the lawsuit if the football legend fought him in the boxing ring.

While Messi didn't respond to Paul's offer, his bodyguard offered to step in for him and fight Paul. It's worth noting that Cheuko has an MMA background and became known for his speed and reflexes after being recorded protecting Messi on and off the pitch. In a recent Instagram video, he reiterated his fight offer for Paul, saying:

"Listen, Logan, I’m doing this video because a lot of people they stop me in the streets, they send me messages, I get a lot of comments on Instagram about this fight. So now the reverse is broken, there’s no way out. Let’s do the fight for the people. Let’s do it."

In response, the WWE superstar shared a video of him hitting the bags and addressed Cheuko's callout. Revealing that he's in Puerto Rico, Paul asked Messi's security man to come there and said:

"He's an MMA guy who thinks he can box. He thinks he's entitled to victory or attention because he's Messi's bodyguard... I'm here in Puerto Rico, if you wanna pull up on me in Puerto Rico, you're more than welcome, bro. When I beat you a**, this is a big when and not if, you gotta drink PRIME."

When Logan Paul initially offered to drop PRIME lawsuit against Mas+ if Lionel Messi fought him

Last month, Logan Paul took to social media to address PRIME Hydration's ongoing lawsuit against Lionel Messi's Mas+ and offered to drop the legal actions if the former FC Barcelona superstar fought him in the boxing ring.

Dismissing the notion that his company was in the wrong, Paul took to social media and said:

"Brother, you copied us. Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it and then we got sued. Hold on, wait, what? This ain’t justice. So we countersued, obviously... But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement. We’re holding him accountable, and it’s harassment?"

He continued:

"Hey, hey, all jokes aside, I will consider [dropping lawsuit] if Logan Paul vs Messi 2025. I’ll see you in the ring."

