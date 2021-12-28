Logan Paul shows off added features on his Game Boy and Pokemon epoxy resin tabletop

Logan Paul showed off the newly added features in his Poke Ball and Game Boy color-themed epoxy resin tabletop. In a recent tweet, 'The Maverick' shared a clip showing how the tabletop lights up with constantly changing colors. Check out the clip below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul the table also lights up & changes color the table also lights up & changes color https://t.co/ylJ7uJMT4P

For the uninitiated, Pokemon, which means pocket monsters in Japanese, is a media franchise based on fictional creatures. Pokemon is also a massively popular anime series and there are several video games on the same. In Pokemon, humans act as trainers who first catch the fictional creatures using a round device called a Poke Ball. Humans then train these creatures to battle against others.

Game Boy was a hand-held gaming console developed by Japanese video game company Nintendo and its peak popularity was in the 90s.

Logan Paul earlier posted a video in which he was embedding 15 different colored Game Boys in a tabletop made of transparent epoxy resin. He also attached a Poke Ball themed metal frame to the tabletop. Check out Paul proudly posing with his hand-crafted tabletop below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop 😮 first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop 😮 https://t.co/oEtsxJcwyx

While Logan Paul seemed very content with his masterpiece, many on social media expressed their displeasure. Social media users were unhappy that the YouTube star destroyed 15 Game Boy Colors in the process.

Check out some of the negative comments about Logan Paul's Poke Ball and Game boy color-themed epoxy resin tabletop below:

Jerry Joseph @Jerryjosephsj @LoganPaul I’ve been trying to buy a game boy color for years and here you are destroying ones that could be put to use @LoganPaul I’ve been trying to buy a game boy color for years and here you are destroying ones that could be put to use

AannoyingCaat @benthecat1262 @LoganPaul I really hope those were all broken… like it’s a neat project I’ll say that much and would be a good use of broken gameboys, but I hate the idea that the ever lowering number of functional gameboys just went down by 15 because of this when broken ones could have easily been used @LoganPaul I really hope those were all broken… like it’s a neat project I’ll say that much and would be a good use of broken gameboys, but I hate the idea that the ever lowering number of functional gameboys just went down by 15 because of this when broken ones could have easily been used

Derek Bernsen @BernsenDerek @LoganPaul This looks decently cool, but part of me is bothered how you just ruined 15 gameboy colors, some of which limited edition. They’re not that rare yet, but this sped up that process, and you could have probably made fake game boys that look like the same thing when in resin @LoganPaul This looks decently cool, but part of me is bothered how you just ruined 15 gameboy colors, some of which limited edition. They’re not that rare yet, but this sped up that process, and you could have probably made fake game boys that look like the same thing when in resin

🔞🌸Eva/GeekyFoxy🌺🔞 @PuppyHanaa @LoganPaul Everyone here who says "they probably didn't work" obviously has never owned a gameboy or gameboy color since you can fucking play basketball with that thing and it'll still be fine. Do y'all really NOT see these are all like pristine and don't even have discoloration? @LoganPaul Everyone here who says "they probably didn't work" obviously has never owned a gameboy or gameboy color since you can fucking play basketball with that thing and it'll still be fine. Do y'all really NOT see these are all like pristine and don't even have discoloration?

Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money

Earlier this year, Logan Paul fought the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. Paul surprised fans by managing to go the distance with the 50-0 boxer, earning praise for his efforts on the night. Well, it seems that he's earned only praise from the fight because Paul claimed that Mayweather still owes him money for the fight.

Paul recently put up an Instagram story asking Mayweather to pay him for their blockbuster exhibition earlier this year.

"Pay me my money you f***ing cornball of a human," Paul wrote.

Logan Paul is 0-1 as a pro-boxer and has yet to name his next opponent. His younger brother Jake, on the other hand, has been making a mark in the world of combat sports. 'The Problem Child' is 5-0 as a pro-boxer and already has four knockout wins under his belt.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake has also beaten former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He is expected to fight fellow pro-boxer Tommy Fury down the line.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim