"Lol Diddy is terrible" - Chris Curtis explains confusion behind selection of walkout song at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Curtis' reasoning for his UFC Vegas 90 walkout music is nothing any fan could have guessed.

In the early hours of April 7, Curtis felt the need to explain himself before going to bed after losing a five-round main event war with Brendan Allen at the UFC APEX. 'The Action Man' gave a comedic response on X, saying that he chose 'Bad Boy for Life' by rappers Diddy, Black Rob, and Mark Curry out of spite.

Curtis tweeted:

"Last night at dinner I got a call saying my walkout song wasn't approved by the execs. I was lowkey kinda pissed so I went with Diddy, thinking: 'There's no way they'll approve this, then...' but I'm petty and a smart a**."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a popular American actor and rapper, is currently under investigation after recent civil lawsuits accused him of human trafficking and sexual abuse. As Curtis walked out to the octagon on April 6, several fans found the use of the song inappropriate given the current events, forcing the middleweight to respond.

Curtis continued:

"Jokes on me, they definitely approved it so we just went with it. Lol Didd is terrible, but it was kinda hilarious. I'll do better in the future"

Chris Curtis' record in the UFC

With the loss to Brendan Allen in his first UFC main event, Chris Curtis dropped to 31-11 with one no-contest as a professional. Since signing with the UFC in 2021, 'The Action Man' has now gone 5-3 with one no-contest.

Curtis, who previously fought in the PFL and twice retired before debuting with the world's premiere MMA organization, burst onto the scene in the UFC by knocking out Phil Hawes on short notice as a sizeable underdog. The American would follow up one short-notice knockout with another, finishing Allen in the second round the following month.

Since then, Curtis has picked up wins over Rodolfo Vieira, Joaquin Buckley, and Marc-Andre Barriault. However, he fell short against high-ranked opponents Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum before finding himself in the rematch with Allen. In the middle of his current UFC run, Curtis also had a fight with Nassourdine Imavov ruled a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads.

Though Curtis has not yet revealed his current status, the No.14-ranked contender appeared to severely hurt his hamstring late in the April 6 bout, suggesting his next fight may not be for several months.