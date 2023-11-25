"Lol y’all try so hard to be smart" - Jamahal Hill laughs off viral video highlighting alleged flaws in his game

Jamahal Hill dismissed a recent video on X analyzing his technique inside the cage.

With discourse about a looming title fight between Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira, a video was shared on X explaining why the former will not be able to stand up with the latter.

Twitter user @AjDuxche shared someone else's TikTok video (@mma_wizards) on X, which broke down Hill versus Johnny Walker and tried to posit that Hill had far too many holes in his striking for someone like Pereira.

The man who captured UFC light heavyweight gold and never lost it inside of the cage took issue with this, saying:

"Bro, whoever make this don’t know what they are watching! Every one if these punches was rolled off look at my head position and the small movement on the impact! Plus Johnny is 6’6 with an 82 reach and he barely grazed me lol y’all try so hard to be smart!!!"

Check out Hill's analysis debunking statements below

Jamahal Hill and his UFC resume to this point

Hill has been sidelined with injury but is looking to mount a triumphant comeback in 2024.

Hill was last seen in the cage on January 21st of this year. In the main event of UFC 283, Hill captured the vacant 205-pound title from former champion Glover Teixeira by way of a unanimous decision.

'Sweet Dreams' has an overall mixed martial arts record of 12-1 with one no-contest and is currently riding a four-fight winning streak after rebounding from his lone loss. That single defeat was via TKO to Paul Craig at UFC 263 in June 2021.

After a Contender Series win in Summer 2019 via second-round ground and pound, Hill has been solely plying his trade inside of the octagon. Jamahal Hill has scored impressive finishes in the UFC over Ovince St. Preux, Jimmy Crute, the aforementioned Johnny Walker and former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos.