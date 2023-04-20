Look back at Adriano Moraes’ crazy submission hold of Geje Eustaquio ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

In his long ONE Championship career, Adriano Moraes has proven himself to be a dynamic fighter who can fashion out victories in a variety of ways.

Submission finishes are a part of them and one ‘Mikinho’ never fails to go for every time he goes to battle. One of the most memorable instances of Adriano Moraes going for a submission took place in the last of his three fights against Filipino fighter and fellow former ONE champion Geje Eustaquio in 2019.

While mixing it up on the mat, the Brazilian mixed martial arts star put a submission hold on the left leg of the Team Lakay fighter late in the fourth round. Adriano Moraes was determined to send Eustaquio into submission, stretching his leg forward all the way up to his head.

But the Filipino bet did not give in, eventually forcing ‘Mikinho’ to release his hold. Despite missing out on a submission finish, Adriano Moraes went on to defeat Eustaquio by unanimous decision and reclaim the ONE flyweight world title.

ONE Championship recently relived the crazy submission hold by Moraes in an Instagram post, captioning it with:

“Stretched 'em OUT 😱”

Moraes’ submission skills and the rest of his weapons will once again be tested when he collides for the third time with reigning ONE flyweight king Demetrious Johnson next month.

He will attempt to seize back the title he lost to Demetrious Johnson last August at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5, which is the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

The title showdown serves as a rubber match after the top warriors split their first two fights.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

