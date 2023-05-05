Look back at Adriano Moraes’ journey from Brazil to MMA greatness

Adriano Moraes has another chance to make headlines at ONE Championship’s first on-ground U.S. event in Colorado.

The iconic rivalry between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes may come to its conclusion in a trilogy showdown this Friday at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. These men are so evenly matched that one small mistake could cost them the victory, which is why they’re so compelling to watch in real-time.

As fans have previously witnessed, Moraes has all the skills in the world to beat the greatest flyweight of all time. In 2021, at ONE on TNT 1, the Brazilian standout handed Johnson his first MMA loss by knockout in the second round to retain his ONE flyweight world title.

Despite falling to Demetrious Johnson a year later, Moraes’ high level of confidence hasn’t been affected as people might think. As fans may already know, Moraes has gone through a lot of tough times in his personal and professional life to dwell so much time on the past.

He picks himself up by his bootstraps and continues the journey to the top without making excuses or feeling sorry for himself. With his life and career as evidence, Moraes remains one the strongest-minded athletes in ONE Championship.

Take a look into Adriano Moraes’ journey from Brazil to MMA greatness below:

Watch one of the most closely contested matchups in ONE history on May 5 at the sold-out arena of the 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III will be aired live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

