Look back Zebaztian Kadestam’s vicious beatdown of Agilan Thani heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is one of the most feared knockout artists in the promotion's history. The numbers in his career stats alone prove this as 86% of his wins came by way of knockout. Only two of his fallen opponents survived getting sent to the shadow realms, with one of them getting choked out.

One of his most memorable beatdowns was when he absolutely crushed Malaysian warrior Agilan 'Alligator' Thani back in 2018 at ONE: Pursuit of Power. Zebaztian Kadestam was looking to bounce back from his submission loss to then-ONE welterweight world champion Ben Askren. Thani was on back-to-back wins leading up to the bout, hungry to get a third.

Thani, who is predominantly a grappling specialist, tried to impose his wrestling but quickly learned that 'The Bandit' came prepared to stuff his takedowns. Upon learning that he couldn't take Kadestam down, Thani decided to stand and trade. This was, in hindsight, a huge mistake for 'Alligator'.

Though the Malaysian grappling specialist tried valiantly to fight fire with fire against Kadestam, he eventually wilted under the pressure and was knocked out in the third round.

Watch the full fight here:

At ONE Fight Night 10, Zebaztian Kadestam faces Croatia’s most dangerous export, Roberto 'Robocop' Soldic on the main card. Against a fellow knockout artist in Soldic, Kadestam will surely have fun inside the Circle. It is undoubtedly a great welterweight bout to introduce ONE Championship to an American audience.

Zebaztian Kadestam spoke to ONE about his anticipation for the fight, which will also mark his first in front of an American crowd:

"I’ve never fought in America. I’ve never even been to America. This is going to be really cool. I’ve been wanting to go to America for a long time."

The May 5th card will be ONE's first-ever live event on American soil, broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

Poll : 0 votes