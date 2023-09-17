"Look that's Jake Paul's kid" - Nate Diaz gets lukewarm welcome from fans as he returns to attend Noche UFC

Nate Diaz is back in the UFC, but only as a spectator. The younger Diaz sibling made an appearance at the Noche UFC / UFC Fight Night 227 event to watch the historic women’s flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Nate Diaz had been at odds with the UFC over contractual issues during his time with the organization. He walked away following a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in 2022. The video of Diaz appealing to fans to watch the Noche UFC main event was posted on UFC’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle during the event broadcast.

Although the Diaz brothers, Nick and Nate have been iconic figures and fan-favorite fighters for the majority of their careers, fans did not like Nate’s transition to the influencer boxing circuit following the UFC release. Therefore, Diaz got a lukewarm welcome from MMA Twitter. Here are some reactions that caught our attention:

Nate Diaz’s loss to Jake Paul hurt his stock among MMA fans

Diaz fought Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match in August 2023. The aging MMA veteran lost to the much younger and physically stronger ‘Problem Child’ via unanimous decision and suffered knockdowns in the fight as well. Although Paul is criticized for taking on older MMA fighters to get an edge in the contest, Diaz’s decision to take him on has not resonated well with the UFC fans either.