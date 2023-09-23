LOOK: Rodtang visits Superlek in the hospital: “Finally our fight ended for good”

There was no shortage of explosive action at ONE Friday Fights 34 last night, most especially in the main event of the evening, which more than lived up to the immense hype.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally met longtime rival and close friend ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a highly anticipated showdown at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, and fans were left speechless after what they had witnessed.

Rodtang and Superlek battled in a brutal war that pushed both men to their physical limits. In the end, Superlek took home the judges’ nod with a unanimous decision across the board. A knockdown ‘The Kicking Machine’ scored in the second round proved to be the deciding factor.

Due to the intensive damage both men suffered in the fight, especially Superlek, who was cut wide open on the forehead care of a slicing upward elbow from Rodtang in the first round, the two Thai warriors headed straight to the hospital as soon as the event concluded.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Rodtang shared a photo of himself visiting Superlek in this hospital, as the two remain good friends.

‘The Iron Man’ wrote:

“Sorry to everyone who couldn't win. Finally our fight ended for good. I'm sad but I'll keep fighting.🤲🏻🤲🏻🇹🇭🙏🙏”

The clamor for a rematch has only intensified after that three-round non-title affair. Fans want to see these two men go at it for another go, hopefully with a belt on the line the next time around.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the Rodtang vs. Superlek banger and all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.