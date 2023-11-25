MMA
“Looking beefy” - Jake Paul ramps up training in preparation for world title push, fans react

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Nov 25, 2023 20:27 GMT
Jake Paul [Image credits: @jakepaul via X]

Jake Paul is making waves once again as he gears up for his upcoming clash with professional boxer Andre August on December 15. In his recent X post, Paul showcased a snippet of his rigorous training routine, responding to critics who doubt his aspirations of becoming a world champion in boxing.

While skipping rope, he confidently declared:

"Doubt me all you want. I’m coming for the world championship."

The confident proclamation has sparked a variety of reactions from both fans and skeptics. Acknowledging Paul's apparent physical transformation in preparation for the upcoming bout, one observant fan remarked:

"Jake looking beefy 🤝👀"

However, others were quick to bring up past performances referencing Paul's loss against Tommy Fury, with one noting:

"you cant even beat Fury"

Amid the supportive remarks, a critical voice chimed in, stating:

"I don't doubt you; I just don't consider you as a boxer"

Check out the other comments here:

comments from Jake Paul's post

As the fight date approaches, the combat sports community eagerly awaits Paul's performance against Andre August, keeping a close eye on whether he can further solidify his position and inch closer to his ambitious goal.

Jake Paul anticipates financial setback in non-PPV match against Andre August

Jake Paul, after a unanimous decision victory against Nate Diaz, is gearing up for his upcoming match against Andre August on December 15. However, the high-profile boxer has recently dropped a surprising bombshell, suggesting that this fight might not be a lucrative venture for him.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul revealed:

"This is probably just a break-even fight for me. I probably won't even make money on it. Who knows what the outcome is. It's $200,000 for a private jet, you know, to fly around just to get the team there and back. When you factor in all of these things, it's not about the money; it's really about focusing in, staying sharp, and the experience of challenging myself in the ring."

Check out Jake Paul's comments in the video below (1:55):

youtube-cover

Jake Paul is set to face August in a smaller venue, the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, with a limited capacity of around 3000 spectators. This transition to a non-PPV fight in a more intimate setting has led Paul to disclose that he may incur financial losses from this particular match.

