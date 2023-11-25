“Looking beefy” - Jake Paul ramps up training in preparation for world title push, fans react

Jake Paul is making waves once again as he gears up for his upcoming clash with professional boxer Andre August on December 15. In his recent X post, Paul showcased a snippet of his rigorous training routine, responding to critics who doubt his aspirations of becoming a world champion in boxing.

While skipping rope, he confidently declared:

"Doubt me all you want. I’m coming for the world championship."

Expand Tweet

The confident proclamation has sparked a variety of reactions from both fans and skeptics. Acknowledging Paul's apparent physical transformation in preparation for the upcoming bout, one observant fan remarked:

"Jake looking beefy 🤝👀"

However, others were quick to bring up past performances referencing Paul's loss against Tommy Fury, with one noting:

"you cant even beat Fury"

Amid the supportive remarks, a critical voice chimed in, stating:

"I don't doubt you; I just don't consider you as a boxer"

Check out the other comments here:

comments from Jake Paul's post

As the fight date approaches, the combat sports community eagerly awaits Paul's performance against Andre August, keeping a close eye on whether he can further solidify his position and inch closer to his ambitious goal.

Jake Paul anticipates financial setback in non-PPV match against Andre August

Jake Paul, after a unanimous decision victory against Nate Diaz, is gearing up for his upcoming match against Andre August on December 15. However, the high-profile boxer has recently dropped a surprising bombshell, suggesting that this fight might not be a lucrative venture for him.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul revealed:

"This is probably just a break-even fight for me. I probably won't even make money on it. Who knows what the outcome is. It's $200,000 for a private jet, you know, to fly around just to get the team there and back. When you factor in all of these things, it's not about the money; it's really about focusing in, staying sharp, and the experience of challenging myself in the ring."

Check out Jake Paul's comments in the video below (1:55):

Jake Paul is set to face August in a smaller venue, the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, with a limited capacity of around 3000 spectators. This transition to a non-PPV fight in a more intimate setting has led Paul to disclose that he may incur financial losses from this particular match.