“Looking forward to going back” - Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex admits she wants to have another Muay Thai run in ONE

Stamp Fairtex may be looking to return to her striking roots. The three-sport superstar has focused on her MMA career as of late, but she revealed that she wants to return to her natural discipline of Muay Thai. In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Stamp revealed that MMA has always been the toughest sport she competed in at ONE Championship.

Stamp added that the allure of Muay Thai and kickboxing never left her mind, and she'd gladly return to her first two disciplines if given the chance.

She wrote on the r/MMA subreddit:

"Most challenging is MMA but I want to go back to Muay Thai and Kickboxing. I'm looking forward to going back to Muay Thai."

Stamp Fairtex is the very definition of a trailblazer in ONE Championship, after she became the only three-sport world champion in the promotion's history.

The Thai superstar first captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she dethroned Chuang Kai Ting via unanimous decision in their October 2018 matchup in Bangkok.

Stamp then captured the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship when she beat Janet Todd via unanimous decision in February 2019 in Singapore.

After losing her Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in 2020, Stamp dedicated her focus to MMA, where she continued to defy expectations.

Stamp captured the ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix title after she submitted Indian wrestling royalty Ritu Phogat in December 2021.

In September 2023, Stamp created history after she stopped South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Stamp, however, had to vacate her MMA throne after aggravating her injured left knee in rehab.

Denice Zamboanga, who previously held the interim strap, was promoted to undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

Stamp Fairtex determined to get a Master's Degree after earning her collegiate diploma

Stamp Fairtex is a champion in the cage and in the classroom. The Thai megastar recently earned her Bachelor's Degree in Digital Marketing earlier this year. She now embarks on the difficult road of studying for a Master's Degree.

She said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I'll begin the first semester in May. The reason I chose to continue my studies immediately is because I felt that if I could still do it, I wanted to do it. If I still have the opportunity, I want to study at a higher level. As for how far I will continue my studies, we will see later.”

