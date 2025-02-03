“Looking like a beast” - Fans ready for Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama’s impending flyweight debut at ONE Fight Night 28

Nong-O Hama’s decision to rejuvenate his storied career is shaping up to be a compelling next chapter.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is set to make his highly anticipated flyweight debut at ONE Fight Night 28, broadcasting live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Feb. 7.

Awaiting him in his first test at 135 pounds is divisional stalwart Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ONE Championship recently shared a snapshot of Nong-O ahead of his flyweight debut, and fans took notice of his sculpted physique — an early testament to his dedication to this new challenge:

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

Regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai athletes in history, Nong-O is undoubtedly in the twilight of his legendary run. He stormed through his first 10 outings under the promotion’s banner, capturing the bantamweight Muay Thai throne and defending it an impressive seven times.

However, his reign came to an abrupt end in 2023 at the hands of British superstar Jonathan Haggerty. Since then, he has struggled to regain his footing, going 1-2, leading many to speculate whether retirement is on the horizon.

The 38-year-old, however, has dismissed such talks, determined to prove he still belongs among the sport’s elite — this time in a new weight class.

Stiff test awaits Nong-O Hama

Yet, Nong-O Hama’s flyweight debut is anything but a warm-up bout.

Standing across from him will be Kongthoranee, a former three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion who has solidified himself as a force in the talent-rich bracket.

Currently ranked No. 4 in the division, Kongthoranee boasts an impressive record in ONE, suffering only two losses in 12 appearances.

Moreover, Nong-O’s Thai compatriot enters ONE Fight Night 28 riding a two-bout winning streak, eager to extend his momentum.

With a technically sharp striking arsenal, Kongthoranee aims to hand Nong-O a rough welcome to the flyweight division and cement himself as a future ONE world title contender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.