"Looking like he just had all his wisdom teeth pulled" - Top contender calls out Vadim Nemkov for trying everything "to avoid" trilogy fight

Cory Anderson, a prominent contender in the Bellator MMA light heavyweight division, is not holding back when it comes to his frustrations with the current champion, Vadim Nemkov. Anderson has accused Nemkov of trying to avoid a highly anticipated trilogy match, especially after the champion expressed his desire to move up to the heavyweight division.

"[Vadim Nemkov] out there looking like he just had all his wisdom teeth pulled with all that weight he putting on to avoid our trilogy fight. Face so swollen can't even see his eyes. Didn't even realize that was him til commentators said his name. #Bellator300"

This call-out stems from the history between Corey Anderson and Nemkov, who have faced each other twice inside the cage. Their first encounter resulted in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. In their rematch, Nemkov emerged victorious with a unanimous decision, earning scores of 48–47, 49–46 and 49–46.

The 31-year-old Russian champ currently stands tall with a fight record of 16 wins and only two losses so far in his career. However, Anderson's persistent call for a trilogy fight suggests that there's unfinished business between the two fighters.

Vadim Nemkov recalls grappling session with Islam Makhachev

Vadim Nemkov shared intriguing insights about a grappling session he had with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev during an interview with Red Corner MMA.

Despite enjoying a weight advantage of approximately 50 pounds over his fellow countryman, Nemkov was taken aback by Makhachev's exceptional skill and control during their exchanges.

In his own words, Nemkov praised Makhachev's grappling abilities:

"He's really tight on you when it comes to wrestling. I'm used to letting smaller guys work on offensive positions. Let them work their top control, from top position. When I let him work from the top position, he crushed me like a concrete slab. I was flabbergasted by his control."

