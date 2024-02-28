“Looking at it a little bit differently” - Reinier de Ridder hints at being more cautious against Anatoly Malykhin in rematch

After receiving his taste of professional defeat at the hands of Anatoly Malykhin in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5, ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder felt that he needed a few changes to his approach.

In his most recent appearance on Sportskeeda MMA’s YouTube channel ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Malykhin in the main event of ONE 166 on March 1, de Ridder spoke about several adjustments, particularly to his demeanor.

‘The Dutch Knight’ explained:

“But now, yeah, it’s a new year, and well, I’m looking at it a little bit differently this time. Like if you do something 16 times and. Not to be too cocky, but it goes pretty easily, it happens all pretty naturally.”

Following that loss to ‘Sladkiy,’ de Ridder also received another setback in May 2023 when Tye Ruotolo outpointed him during their submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10.

The Combat Brothers representative wants to redeem himself with his second meeting with Malykhin to avenge his previous loss and get back in the winner’s circle inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Reinier de Ridder doesn’t want to give any bold predictions in the rematch with Malykhin

One of the lessons that Reinier de Ridder learned from that devastating first-round knockout defeat from Malykhin was to keep himself away from giving out bold predictions and keep his mouth shut for any trash talk.

The former two-division MMA world champion also realized that he is not as bulletproof as he thought previously when he was an undefeated fighter who wreaked havoc in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

