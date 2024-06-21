"Looks like cardiac arrest" - Fans react as boxer Tramaine Williams collapses after seemingly suffering a seizure mid-match

In a horrific turn of events, New Haven, Connecticut-based junior featherweight boxer Tramaine Williams seemingly suffered a seizure during his boxing bout against Ryan Allen in a recent Team Combat League event.

The fight was part of the NYC Attitude vs. Las Vegas Hustle showcase which went down at the Thunder Studio on June 20, 2024. Williams was part of the NYC Attitude squad, which ended up winning the event.

The standard format of the event features 24 three-minute rounds where athletes compete in one-round matches, categorized into eight weight classes. Sixteen fighters or two fighters per weight class per team take part in the event.

As the fight progressed, Allen landed a short straight right on Williams, who smothered the punch with ease. However, a delayed response from 'The Mighty Midget' was what horrified everyone, as Williams seemingly suffered an autonomic dysfunction that characterizes a seizure. The American's body sank face-first into the canvas and Allen pulled back without landing any follow-up shots.

Check out the video below (Graphic warning: The following article contains a video allegedly depicting seizure. Viewer discretion is advised):

Several tweets of unease started flooding X as fans expressed their concern for the fighter. One fan wrote:

"Looks like cardiac arrest I wonder if he was boosted."

Another fan wrote:

"Much respect to the other fighter not swinging"

Yet another fan speculated:

"Looks like he got a seizure in the middle of the fight. Damn."

UFC fighters Sodiq Yusuff and Chris Curtis also reacted to the unfortunate incident:

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Tramaine Williams collapsing in fight [Images courtesy: @jsantosbxn on X]

Tramaine Williams was widely recognized as a surging prospect having held the IBF-USBA and WBO-NABO junior featherweight titles from 2019 to July 2020. The promotion Team Combat League and his squad NYC Attitude are yet to comment on the incident. Meanwhile, Williams' team defeated Las Vegas Hustle by scores of 172-166.

Tramaine Williams accident: A fellow Team Combat League fighter passed away recently due to injuries

In a recent event held in Miami, Florida on April 5, 2024, heavyweight boxer Ardi Ndembo passed away shortly after a brutal knockout loss to Nestor Santana.

Following the KO loss a GoFundMe donation channel was started for Ndembo's aid. However, reports surfaced that he was in a coma and, regrettably, passed away due to his injuries weeks later.

The Association of Boxing Commisions and Combative Sports issued a statement highlighting that the matter will be investigated. However, there have been no reports of development from the investigation so far.

