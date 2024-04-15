"Looks like he's finally having fun again" - Fans react to Conor McGregor vibing in latest sparring session after UFC fight confirmation

Conor McGregor got his wish and will return to the UFC in June against Michael Chandler, and fans are noticing the changes in his motivation.

Two days after UFC CEO Dana White made the matchup official for the main event of UFC 303, McGregor and his team released sparring footage of "The Notorious" back in action. Fans were pleased by the sight of the video, claiming that the Irishman looked happy to be back in fight camp.

One fan believed he felt McGregor was "having fun again," commenting:

"Looks like he's finally having fun again"

However, other fans were not as convinced by the footage and instead criticized the lack of skill in McGregor's sparring partners. Such fans wrote:

"I love Conor, but is he sparring his own fans from his pub?"

Other fans commented:

"He's got an iron leg now. Should be good to go"

"Still fast but definitely got some rust to get off"

"As much as I'm a fan I think he will get gassed by the 2nd. All that coke no joke lol"

"He's sparring bums as usual"

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Who else is fighting on UFC 303?

In the post-fight press conference at UFC 300, Dana White confirmed the main events of UFC 302 and UFC 303 would be Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, respectively. Both pay-per-view events will take place in June.

With both blockbuster events roughly two months away, the UFC matchmakers have begun to partially fill out both fight cards.

Aside from the high-profile main event, three other matchups have been confirmed for UFC 303. According to Tapology, UFC 303 will also include:

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Of the three bouts confirmed as of April 15, only one other fight includes ranked contenders with Waterson-Gomez and Robertson both in the back end of the women's strawweight top 15. Japanese flyweight Tsuruya will make his UFC debut after winning the Road to UFC.

