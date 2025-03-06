“Losing feels like the end of the world” - Masaaki Noiri admits Japanese fighters take the pain of defeat harder than most 

Masaaki Noiri agrees that fighters are only as good as their last fight. According to the former two-division K-1 world champion, this is amplified for Japanese athletes, who bare their heart and soul each time they step foot in the ring.

As such, the bitter pain of failure lingers more for them since every fight feels like a matter of life and death. In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Noiri revealed he was shocked that other strikers didn't think of losing as much of a big deal:

“One thing I’ve noticed since joining ONE is that foreign fighters seem to be very unfazed even after losing. With Japanese fighters — including myself — losing feels like the end of the world. It’s not that we intentionally create that atmosphere, but it just naturally happens."

Masaaki Noiri's start in the home of martial arts certainly didn't go according to plan. The Team Vasileus dropped his first two contests in the promotion, against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Liu Mengyang.

While devastated by those setbacks, Noiri soldiered on and proved he is indeed one of the best 155-pound strikers in the world with a first-round TKO victory over Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 last January.

Masaaki Noiri bringing Bushido spirit in world title opportunity vs Tawanchai

This coming March 23, Masaaki Noiri will have the chance to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing strap if he beats Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

With this match happening in his home soil at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the 31-year-old is confident he can showcase his full abilities against the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Noiri told ONE:

"Japanese fighters have a much stronger mentality of ‘we absolutely cannot lose.’ It’s almost like the spirit of Bushido or such in Japanese fighters, in my opinion.”

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will air live through pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

