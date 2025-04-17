  • home icon
  • "Love to see a legend returning" - Fans react as Ronda Rousey reunites with Olympic judo coach for intense training throwback

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Apr 17, 2025 20:18 GMT
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey - Source: Getty
Ronda Rousey (pictured) is quite a well credentialed martial artist and the former Olympic medalist as well as former UFC champion recently got many fans online talking when footage of her training recently came out [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ronda Rousey was recently seen reconnecting to her judo roots, and fans online indicated their excitement for this in the comment section. A recent video footage of the Olympic medalist judo competitor getting in work on the mats was recently uploaded to the JFLOJUDO YouTube channel.

The account is helmed by Justin Flores, who is not just a decorated judoka but has a nearly three-decade training history with Rousey, as mentioned in the video description.

Check out Ronda Rousey's training footage below:

youtube-cover
YouTube users took to the comment section, reacting to the Beijing 2008 Olympic bronze medalist hitting the mats once again. @user-zr3bn5tm1v said:

"Nice, love to see a legend returning"

@DanveerSingh-py9ix stated:

"Awesome to see Ronda still training!"

@bangermccrusher quipped:

"Her grappling is still as beautiful as in the old days"

Check out more comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: JFLOJUDO on YouTube]
Ronda Rousey continues to post training footage and fuel comeback rumors

Ronda Rousey was also seen getting in some good work a few weeks ago. The California native was seen training in her home state and did so with a former UFC title fight rival.

One of Rousey's big statement wins from her MMA career was her historically quick finish of Cat Zingano at the 14-second mark of their UFC 184 bantamweight championship contest. Rousey and Zingano getting in some recent training time was documented via Instagram with the former thanking Zingano for helping her to relarn how to move and how fun it could be.

Rousey was also seen working with Rana Willink as she showcased her vaunted judo throws. The inaugural UFC women's bantamweight champion credited the years of countless repetitions paying off in what she described as some of her first throws onto a crash pad after her ligaments had officially tightened back up for 'Rowdy'.

The 38-year-old's clips of this nature and being seen in these gym scenarios have fuelled some fan speculation that she might be embarking on a future return to the octagon.

Last year, though, Rousey ruled out a return in a fairly emphatic way when she spoke candidly about sustaining dozens of concussions across her endeavours in judo, MMA, and even in her pro wrestling efforts with WWE thereafter.

While Rousey did those previous interviews stating that a mixed martial arts return was out of the question due to brain trauma concerns, fans are still going to be prone to speculation. Rousey has not fought in MMA since a pair of consecutive stoppage losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

About the author
Dylan Bowker

@DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In

@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
