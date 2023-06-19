"Lowered the hoop to make Alex feel better" - NBA champ Jamal Murray teaches Alexander Volkanovski how to ball

Alexander Volkanovski is a man of many talents and he recently spent time with Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray to work on his basketball skills.

Fans had some fun as they took to the comment section on a recent video that Volkanovski uploaded to his YouTube channel, which shows Murray teaching him some moves and proper shooting technique. Fans loved the unique collaboration between the two champions, writing:

"It’s nice they lowered the hoop to make Alex feel better" [@VanLupen - YouTube]

"Ayyyyyy, living Denver and a huge Nugz fan, love seeing an unexpected crossover!" [@jesterscupcake - YouTube]

"I know its all fun and games but when Jamal Murray, throws strikes at Volk @1:33 the way volk doesn't even flinch blows my mind." [@wii60own - YouTube]

"0:19 lmao from Rugby to MMA to Basketball, Volk can do it all!!" [@tokenonbud - YouTube]

"FUTURE CHAMP CHAMP X NBA CHAMPS" [@gldewkis - YouTube]

"Denver + Volk is the winningest combo" [@cdizz1e999 - YouTube]

Murray has quite a unique comeback story as he suffered an ACL injury in 2021 and played an important role in the Denver Nuggets' 2023 NBA championship win. The reigning UFC featherweight champion mentioned that he is now a fan of the team after the great experience with the Canadian guard.

He said:

"Everytime I have a little bit of a connection, right? I don't have a basketball team. So now I'm a Denver guy."

Volkanovski was cheering on the Nuggets during their championship run, so it will be interesting to see if he attends a home game in the future.

Check out the full video:

Alexander Volkanovski trains with Carl Van Roon to prepare for Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski is pulling out all the stops to ensure he is prepared for Yair Rodriguez's fighting style as he recently brought in 11-time Taekwondo and karate champion Carl Van Roon to his training camp.

'Volk' expalined the reasoning behind enlisting the help of Van Roon and his skillset. He mentioned that he was very helpful and did a great job in preparing for what 'Pantera' brings to the octagon, saying:

"Having Carl here was also obviously very important to this camp...He understands why, when, when is a good time to do 'em, and things like that. So getting someone that really has that knowledge and the capability of actually doing that...it's crucial, especially for this camp." [2:23 - 3:02]

