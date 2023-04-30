Luke Rockhold's teeth: BKFC president shares update on the ex-UFC champion’s pearly whites after confusing stoppage

Luke Rockhold's teeth took a battering in his Bareknuckle FC debut last night at BKFC 41 against Mike Perry. The former UFC champion did not find much success apart from hurting 'Platinum' in the opening round, and lost the bout via TKO.

The stoppage came in the second round and left many in the crowd confused about what had happened. A break in the action was followed by Rockhold removing his mouth guard to show referee Dan Miragliotta something in his mouth. Miragliotta then swiftly waved the fight off.

BKFC president Dan Feldman appeared at the post-event press conference where he shed light on what happened to Luke Rockhold's teeth. According to Feldman, the former UFC champion cracked several of his upper teeth:

"Luke Rockhold, some of his teeth got cracked. So that's why he wasn't able to continue in case a lot of people were worried. His teeth definitely got messed up pretty good."

Mike Perry moves to 3-0 in the BKFC, while Luke Rockhold's teeth may prevent him from making a return to the sport at all.

Perry revealed that he fought the last fight on his contract against Rockhold and is now a free agent, but 'Platinum' did not hint at moving on to another fighting discipline.

Mike Perry shares his thoughts on Luke Rockhold's teeth getting cracked

Mike Perry won his third fight in the BKFC against Luke Rockhold, who was making his promotional debut.

He won the bout via TKO after the referee stopped the contest in round two due to injury. 'Platinum' had knocked several of Luke Rockhold's teeth out of place and it appeared that the former UFC champion could no longer bear the pain.

Mike Perry was interviewed by MMA journalist The Schmo following his impressive win, and shared his thoughts on Rockhold's injury. 'Platinum' stated that his opponent didn't even use a custom mouth guard, which he believes is the reason why Rockhold's teeth got damaged. He said:

"I told Luke, I said, 'You're mouth piece isn't even good bro. You just thought I wasn't sh*t? You need a custom mouth piece you know, whatever.' I beat him, on to the next."

